All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

These two juggernaut automakers are plotting to dethrone Elon Musk

Two automotive manufacturing giants are setting out to dethrone Elon Musk from being the king of the electric vehicle industry.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 3:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk's Tesla has absolutely decimated the competition when it comes to electric vehicles and has since become one of the United States' largest companies despite the number of vehicles it has sold compared to other car manufacturers.

These two juggernaut automakers are plotting to dethrone Elon Musk 01 | TweakTown.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk clearly has been holding the leading spot in the electric vehicle industry, and with the apparent growth of the company, other automobile manufacturers are looking to step into the new energy-efficient market of transportation - Electric Vehicles (EV).

Manufacturing giants such as Volkswagen and Toyota are two of the world's largest automakers, and for context on how big both companies manufacturing is - for every Tesla that Elon Musk sold last year, Volkswagen and Toyota sold around 10 cars. Both Volkswagen and Toyota have outlined a $170 billion spending plan that will be spread out over the coming years to enter the new market and retake an aspect of the car industry that they have lost dominance in.

"When the two biggest car companies in the world decide to go all-in on electric, then there's no longer a question of speculation - the mainstream is going electric. I expect the shift to electric to be faster than everyone expects," said Andy Palmer, the former chief of Aston Martin and ex-Nissan Motor Co. executive.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:smh.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.