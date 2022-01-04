ESA releases 360 degree video of ISS crew playing badminton in space

The European Space Agency (ESA) has just posted a video of some space-goers enjoying some downtime to their YouTube channel.

Matthias Maurer, an ESA astronaut, challenged his Expedition-66 crewmates and recent Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano to a game of badminton. The pair flew to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stay on December 8th, 2021, and were accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

While the astronauts living aboard the ISS are there to work and conduct science, they also need to enjoy a healthy work-life balance by relaxing and participating in recreational activities with other nations' astronauts, fostering intercultural exchange and team building. Matthias is part-way through a six-month stint living aboard the ISS in an ESA mission known as the Cosmic Kiss.

Matthias was launched to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance as part of Crew-3 on November 11th, 2021. It is his first mission to the station, and you can read more about his journey and the work he'll be undertaking on the ESA's website.