ESA releases 360 degree video of ISS crew playing badminton in space

The European Space Agency has released a 4K, 360-degree video of badminton being played aboard the International Space Station.

Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 3:30 AM CST
The European Space Agency (ESA) has just posted a video of some space-goers enjoying some downtime to their YouTube channel.

Matthias Maurer, an ESA astronaut, challenged his Expedition-66 crewmates and recent Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano to a game of badminton. The pair flew to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stay on December 8th, 2021, and were accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

While the astronauts living aboard the ISS are there to work and conduct science, they also need to enjoy a healthy work-life balance by relaxing and participating in recreational activities with other nations' astronauts, fostering intercultural exchange and team building. Matthias is part-way through a six-month stint living aboard the ISS in an ESA mission known as the Cosmic Kiss.

Matthias was launched to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon Endurance as part of Crew-3 on November 11th, 2021. It is his first mission to the station, and you can read more about his journey and the work he'll be undertaking on the ESA's website.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

