AMD Athlon Gold PRO 4150GE APU: 4 CPU cores, Vega GPU, 35W TDP

AMD's new Athlon Gold PRO 4150GE APU: 4 x Zen 2 CPU cores, Vega GPU cores, 35W TDP, with CPU boosts of up to 3.7GHz on the cheap.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 11:56 PM CST
AMD is readying a new Athlon CPU for the Asian Pacific market, with the introduction of the new Athlon Gold PRO 4150GE APU.

The new AMD Athlon Gold PRO 4150GE APU packs Zen 2 cores for its 4C processor, since it's an entry-level processor and not a higher-end Ryzen CPU. There is no HT here so it's just a 4C/4T processor with a base CPU clock of 3.3GHz, and boost CPU clock of up to 3.7GHz. There's 4MB of L2 cache, and a 35W TDP.

AMD is making use of its 3rd Gen Vega GPU cores, packing in 5 Compute Units (320 cores) with the GPU clocking in at up to 1.5GHz. This is a big upgrade over the previous-gen Athlon Gold PRO 3150GE processor, with 3 CUs and GPU clocks of up to 1.1GHz.

AMD could launch a regular "G" SKU of the processor, with a higher TDP somewhere in the 50-65W range, as well as packing AM4 socket and DDR4-3200 support.

We're looking at a price of around $120 for the Athlon Gold PRO 4150GE APU.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

