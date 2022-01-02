All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kojima's new game: 'experimental, radical, and will challenge mediums'

Hideo Kojima says his next game will be a radical new experiment aimed at blurring the lines between entertainment mediums.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 6:16 PM CST
Hideo Kojiima gives more cryptic teases of his new project and promises to merge different entertainment mediums together with the mysterious game.

Kojima has been talking up a new experimental project for a while now, and his latest remarks further underline what to expect. In a recent interview with Famitsu, the Metal Gear Solid creator affirmed the project would help blur the lines between mediums.

"A big title, and a title that's a new challenge. As the boundaries of entertainment disappear in the near future, I'd like to make this a year that we take a step forward into challenging different mediums and expressions," he said.

Then there's this Tweet:

These comments match up with everything Kojima has said in the past regarding a new interactive film-game hybrid. After all, Kojima Productions just opened up a new film branch and Death Stranding was surprisingly cinematic in scope and presentation.

There's also evidence that Kojima is working with Microsoft on a new cloud game. Perhaps this cloud game is a kind of choose-your-own adventure experience similar to Netflix's Bandersnatch--one that evolves and changes based on your choices in real-time.

We've been paying attention to Kojima's comments for a while now and check below for a full list of the relevant info.

Everything we know about Hideo Kojima's new projects:

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, gematsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

