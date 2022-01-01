All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Japanese company makes hand massanger, massage your hand between games

Japanese company Bauhutte unveils its hand massager for gamers, introducing the MSG-01H-BK hand massager for your fingers, hands.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 1 2022 12:31 PM CST
If your hands get sore from gaming too much, Japanese company Bauhutte has just unveiled its new hand massager specifically crafted for gamers.

Japanese company makes hand massanger, massage your hand between games 01 | TweakTown.com
The Bauhutte MSG-01H-BK hand massager works on both the left and right hand, with a 15-later airbag for each individual finger, and a shiatsu plate for your palm. The company has two main options with the hand massager: Shiatsu mode for your entire hand, or a mode that focuses on stretching your fingers.

You've got some tweaking ability with the Bauhutte MSG-01H-BK hand massager, where you can use it as an optional hand warmer for those cold nights, and it'll also improve your circulation, or at least they say. If you want to massage your thumb, you'll need to slide your hand in sideways to get your thumb massaged.

Japanese company makes hand massanger, massage your hand between games 02 | TweakTown.com

The machine will shut off automatically after 10 minutes, so your hand won't catch on fire with the optional hand warmer if you fell asleep with your hand inside. The company recommends using the hand massager before you play your games, so that your hands warm-up, and then use it when you're taking breaks to cool down.

You can grab the Bauhutte MSG-01H-BK hand massager in Japan right now, for $150.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

