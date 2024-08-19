Capcom will teach a game dev course at Japanese university using its RE Engine

In a move to boost its CSR status and to help spark new game developers, Capcom plans to hold an 11-day course at a Japanese university utilizing its proprietary RE Engine.
Today Capcom announced some interesting news: The Japanese games publisher will lend its powerful RE Engine to students at Kindai University and let them make a game in Capcom's first-party toolset. Capcom will teach a game development course at the university, providing students access to the RE Engine through Amazon Web Services.
The current RE Engine has powered a multitude of Capcom's best-sellers, including Monster Hunter World, which has quickly become the company's single top-selling game of all time with over 20 million units sold worldwide, as well as every new mainline and remake Resident Evil title. Capcom is currently working on its next-generation RE Engine, which is codenamed RE NeXt, and could power Capcom's games across Gen 9 consoles and carry through to the PlayStation 6, Switch 2, and new-gen Xbox systems.
Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that the company will provide a hands-on course in game development utilizing its RE ENGINE for students* at Kindai University with the goal of strengthening the game industry.
RE ENGINE is Capcom's proprietary game development engine. In addition to facilitating a smooth development environment by simplifying complex technologies and making them manageable for developers, it allows for lifelike, photorealistic visual depictions. The engine is continuously being evolved to create globally competitive titles and makes it possible to both significantly improve efficiency and develop high-quality games.
In the course that Capcom will provide at Kindai University, instructors will explain the detailed functions of RE ENGINE while touching upon the fundamentals of the company's game development. This marks the first time Capcom will make its engine publicly available, with the course scheduled to include practical training via the development of a single game, from initial planning through implementation, while utilizing RE ENGINE on cloud services provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Capcom aims to strengthen the video game industry overall through this industrial-academic collaboration by contributing to the development of research in educational organizations and the training of outstanding talent with these practical classes at Kindai University.