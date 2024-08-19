Capcom will teach a game dev course at Japanese university using its RE Engine

Capcom will teach a game development course to 30 students at Japan's Kindai University using its proprietary RE Engine technology later this month.

In a move to boost its CSR status and to help spark new game developers, Capcom plans to hold an 11-day course at a Japanese university utilizing its proprietary RE Engine.

Today Capcom announced some interesting news: The Japanese games publisher will lend its powerful RE Engine to students at Kindai University and let them make a game in Capcom's first-party toolset. Capcom will teach a game development course at the university, providing students access to the RE Engine through Amazon Web Services.

The current RE Engine has powered a multitude of Capcom's best-sellers, including Monster Hunter World, which has quickly become the company's single top-selling game of all time with over 20 million units sold worldwide, as well as every new mainline and remake Resident Evil title. Capcom is currently working on its next-generation RE Engine, which is codenamed RE NeXt, and could power Capcom's games across Gen 9 consoles and carry through to the PlayStation 6, Switch 2, and new-gen Xbox systems.