Capcom won't eliminate physical games despite digital making up 93% of all game sales

Capcom management says the company will not discontinue physical game products despite the fact that digital has dominated the publisher's game sales.

As the games industry moves towards digital-based game sales, Japanese publisher Capcom has no plans to discontinue physical disc-based games any time soon.

While digital sales are taking over gaming, physical media remains an important part of the $180 billion interactive entertainment industry. Consumers still buy millions of discs a year at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and publishers like Capcom, Electronic Arts, and even Sony Interactive Entertainment are still keen on producing disc-based games.

In a recent Q&A with shareholders, Japanese publisher Capcom was asked how the company plans to deal with the increasing digital-based needs of consumers. Capcom's answer was pretty clear-cut: The firm will continue delivering physical games as long as there is demand.

Here's the exchange during the shareholder meeting:

Q The ratio of physical game sales is decreasing as end-user needs for digital is increasing. What is your outlook on physical games and the company's policy regarding this?

A Given that a significant number of end users demand physical games we currently do not expect to eliminate physical products.

We can actually take things a bit further thanks to Capcom's financials.

Digital makes up a significant portion of Capcom's game sales. In fact, during FY23, the recent fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, some 93% of Capcom's game sales were from digital channels. This is a stark contrast to two fiscal years ago; in FY21, Capcom made 75% of its game sales from digital.

The trend is pretty clear for Capcom: Digital is outperforming physical by a longshot, and this is ultimately fueling Capcom's incredible year-over-year operating profit growth.

