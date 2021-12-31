All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble snaps a stunning photo of a nearby galaxy's star cluster

The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) has captured a beautiful photo of the NGC 1755 star cluster, found in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Published Fri, Dec 31 2021 3:45 AM CST
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a beautiful image of the open star cluster, designated NGC 1755.

NGC 1755 resides in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a nearby galaxy neighboring Milky Way approximately 200,000 light-years from Earth. The collection of stars measures 120 light-years across but is still on the smaller side for a star cluster.

Two main varieties of star clusters exist, open clusters and globular clusters. NGC 1755 is an open star cluster, a variety of star cluster that houses up to a few thousand relatively young stars. The other main type is globular clusters, which are much larger, containing millions of older stars in a denser, more spherical arrangement.

Hubble observed NGC 1755 in an attempt to understand how different star populations (groups of stars with similar properties, such as age or chemical composition) can co-exist within a single cluster.

The full size original picture, coming in at 79.0 megabytes, can be downloaded here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, esahubble.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

