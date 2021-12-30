Star Citizen's new Legatus 2951 pack costs $40,000

Cloud Imperium Games is selling a Star Citizen ship bundle that costs $40,000 USD.

The new Legatus pack is up on Star Citizen's storefront, and it's the same price of a brand new car. The Legatus 2951 bundle costs a cool $40,000 and is the successor to the infamous Legatus 2950 pack released earlier this year for $36,000. The Legatus bundles are infamous for their massive price tags and typically include over 100 of the highest-profile ships in the game. CIG originally released the first Legatus pack in 2018 for $27,000.

Not everyone can buy the pack and it's exclusive to high rollers with a "concierge" designation who spent at least $1,000 on the game's funding. Earlier this year, Roberts Space Industries and Cloud Imperium Games had raised over $400 million in funding since Star Citizen's inception in 2012, making it one of the most expensive games of all time--especially one that's continuing development.