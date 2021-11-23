All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Star Citizen's budget is so big it's out of this galaxy

Star Citizen is officially one of the most expensive video games of all time, commands budget that's 4x of today's biggest games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 23 2021 1:59 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Star Citizen is one of the most expensive video games of all time and has an astronomically high budget.

Star Citizen's budget is so big it's out of this galaxy 1313 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to a new financing update, Roberts Space Industries has raised an mind-boggling $400 million to fund Star Citizen's development. The infamous space sim has been in development for nearly 10 years and first entered Kickstarter in 2012; nearly a decade later and a budget that's roughly 4x today's biggest heavy-hitting franchises, Star Citizen still isn't finished or officially released.

Most of these revenues are direct deposits right into Cloud Imperium Games' coffers: "As a crowd funded project, Star Citizen's scope is based directly on the support provided by our backers. Money pledged goes directly to the game's development."

Star Citizen's budget is so big it's out of this galaxy 3322 | TweakTown.com

The ambitious Squadron 42 campaign which stars big names like Mark Hammill, Liam Cunningham, Gary Oldman, and Gillian Anderson has bee delayed indefinitely. Chris Roberts says this huge campaign will be released when it's done.

"The best answer for your question is Squadron 42 will be done when it is done, and will not be released just to make a date but instead once all the tech and content is finished, polished and it plays great".

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.81
$15.81$22.00$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/23/2021 at 1:59 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:robertsspaceindustries.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.