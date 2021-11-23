Star Citizen's budget is so big it's out of this galaxy

Star Citizen is officially one of the most expensive video games of all time, commands budget that's 4x of today's biggest games.

According to a new financing update, Roberts Space Industries has raised an mind-boggling $400 million to fund Star Citizen's development. The infamous space sim has been in development for nearly 10 years and first entered Kickstarter in 2012; nearly a decade later and a budget that's roughly 4x today's biggest heavy-hitting franchises, Star Citizen still isn't finished or officially released.

Most of these revenues are direct deposits right into Cloud Imperium Games' coffers: "As a crowd funded project, Star Citizen's scope is based directly on the support provided by our backers. Money pledged goes directly to the game's development."

The ambitious Squadron 42 campaign which stars big names like Mark Hammill, Liam Cunningham, Gary Oldman, and Gillian Anderson has bee delayed indefinitely. Chris Roberts says this huge campaign will be released when it's done.

"The best answer for your question is Squadron 42 will be done when it is done, and will not be released just to make a date but instead once all the tech and content is finished, polished and it plays great".