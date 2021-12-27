AMD dual-socket Ryzen Threadripper PRO: up to 128 CPU cores, 4TB RAM
AMD could launch dual-socket Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs that would offer 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory in a single PC.
AMD could have quite the surprise up its sleeve with the delayed Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs, which will be based on the current Zen 3 architecture: dual-socket Ryzen Threadripper PRO... oh boy.
We've found out recently that AMD is expected to launch 5 x Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs, starting with the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor that will boast 64 cores and 128 threads -- but a dual-socket system would take two of those CPUs -- giving you 128 cores and 256 threads of Zen 3-based CPU processing power.
Even the current-gen Zen 2-based Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor, in dual-socket form (64C/128T per CPU = 128C/256T in 2P. The dual Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX processors absolutely cream the competition, offering up to 44% more performance in PassMark -- let alone something that would truly flood those 128 cores and 256 threads of CPU power.
If we end up seeing AMD offer dual-socket Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs under the new dual-socket system, it means we should see some truly bonkers PCs in 2022 with up to 256 threads on a single PC.
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64 cores, 128 threads
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX: 32 cores, 64 threads
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX: 24 cores, 48 threads
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5955WX: 16 cores, 32 threads
- Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5945WX: 12 cores, 24 threads
