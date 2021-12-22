All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tsunamis can now be detected ahead of time by their magnetic fields

New research has shown that tsunamis can be detected ahead of time from their magnetic field, which can help people to prepare.

Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 4:00 AM CST
A new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth has found a way to use tsunamis' magnetic fields to detect them sooner.

Magnetic fields are generated as tsunamis move conductive seawater throughout the Earth's magnetic field. Researchers had already predicted that detectable changes in the magnetic field would arrive before a change in sea level but had yet to measure simultaneous data on both parameters to observe the phenomenon.

The new study uses data from two tsunamis, one in 2009 in Samoa and one in 2010 in Chile, which have data relating to their magnetic fields and seafloor pressure. The research shows the magnitude of the magnetic field can be used to estimate the height of the tsunami wave.

The magnetic field arrives before a detectable change in sea level, but this depends on the depth of the water. Over depths of 4,800 meters, the field arrived one minute before a sea-level change. Scientists can detect changes in wave height of only a few centimeters, thanks to the sensitivity of the magnetic field.

"It is very exciting because in previous studies we didn't have the observation [of] sea-level change. We have observations [of] sea-level change, and we find that the observation agrees with our magnetic data as well as theoretical simulation," said Zhiheng Lin, a geophysicist at Kyoto University and the senior study author.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

