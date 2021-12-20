Call Of Duty: Warzone December 19 patch: fixes ahoy for Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone's new December 19 patch is here, with Caldera being tweaked on the daily -- a heap of balances are here.
Call of Duty: Warzone has received its 6th patch since the huge Caldera map update, with the Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 patch now being pushed onto servers.
The new Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 update squashes a bunch of bugs, and packs progress tracking on the current Festive Fervor seasonal event. The developer has also fixed collision issues that would let gamers peek, or shoot through things on the map. As someone who loves Warzone Pacific, that has been annoying to say the least.
In the patch notes, we have the developer explaining: "We understand those who have taken a liking to the Cooper Carbine (VG) will be sad to see it receive some rather impactful adjustments". The Cooper Carbine has received some big changes, with the popular Automaton assault rifle being nerfed.
You can read the entire patch notes on the Call of Duty: Warzone December 19 update right here.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing the Festive Fervor Event Challenges to not track progress.
- Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Store Bundles.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear underneath Unlock Criteria XP Bar for locked Vehicles.
- Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.
- Fixed an issue causing the Festive Deals discount to not apply when gifting a Store Bundle to another Player.
- Fixed an issue causing visually incorrect pricing on some Store Bundles.
- Fixed an issue where the "Space Issue" Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Blueprint was incorrectly displaying Vital instead of the Brace Gun Perk.
