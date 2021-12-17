Warzone updated with Festive Fervor, Christmas goes Call of Duty style

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific enjoy the Christmas festivities with the new Festive Fervor event -- jump in now!

It's that time of the year again... festive events kicking off in games across the world, with the folks at Activision-Blizzard beginning Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's new "Festive Fervor" event now live.

Warzone plays will be able to check out the new festive Fir Trees in Caldera -- they are marked on your map with a special tree icon. If you can find one and secure it, and stay within the zone then supply boxes will appear -- and continue to re-appear if you can hold the spot, where you'll get special holiday crates that could pack legendary items, and more.

Not only that but Krampus will be hunting you down on both Caldera and Rebirth Island, where you will feel something looking over your shoulder -- trust me, I did last night -- and there he is: Krampus is ready to take you out. Krampus will choose his targets at random, but he will hunt you down if you received any coal from the holiday crates. If you take him out, Krampus will drop a special permanent award.

There's also even Elves that are on both Caldera and Rebirth Island maps, which will be causing mayhem as well as they will start talking to players once they're within spitting distance of them. If a squad finds and destroys the Elves, they'll get rewards like double XP tokens, a calling card, and more.

Vanguard Festive Fervor challenges

Eliminate Krampus 3 times : Rewards 1 battle pass tier skip

Kill 10 Elf Team Six members hiding in MP maps : Rewards the Cookie Crumbler calling card

Open 5 care packages : Rewards the Gift Receipt sticker

Get 5 kills with killstreaks : Rewards 1 hour double XP token

Complete 10 matches of Armageddon : Rewards the Santa's Delivery calling card

Complete 15 matches on Shipment: Rewards the Tanenbaum weapon charm

Warzone Festive Fervor challenges