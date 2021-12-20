Tesla feels festive: free off-peak Supercharger use during holidays

Tesla has announced that it is making some of its Supercharger stations free during off-peak hours, between the hours of 7PM to 10AM local time between December 23 and December 26, 2021.

These stations are close to major US routes and urban centers, with Tesla only making some of their Supercharger stations free in 11 states. I've got a list of those below, but what is the reason? Tesla says its Supercharger stations are overwhelmed at times, so it is trying something different to take away the load (by offering free charging during off-peak hours).

The more Tesla vehicles that are sold, the worse this gets -- Telsa is having trouble keeping up with charging demand as it is -- let alone in the future. We should see more of the free off-peak charging if things continue like this, and if Tesla sees a change in their Supercharger use across those 11 states in the US between December 23-26.

Arizona

Buckeye, AZ

Casa Grande, AZ

Ehrenberg, AZ

Gila Bend, AZ

Kingman, AZ

Quartzsite, AZ

Tacna, AZ

White Hills, AZ

Wickenburg, AZ

Yuma, AZ

California

Baker, CA

Bakersfield, CA - Copus Road

Bakersfield, CA - I-5

Barstow, CA

Beaumont, CA

Bishop, CA

Buttonwillow, CA

Cabazon, CA

Corning, CA

El Centro, CA

Firebaugh, CA

Gustine, CA

Harris Ranch

Indio, CA

Inyokern, CA

Inyokern, CA - Locust Avenue

Kettleman City, CA

Kettleman City, CA - Bernard Drive

Lone Pine, CA

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mojave, CA

Mount Shasta, CA - 111 Morgan Way

Mount Shasta, CA - 134 Morgan Way

Needles, CA

Palm Springs, CA

Patterson, CA - Speno Dr

Rancho Mirage, CA

Red Bluff, CA - Belle Mill Road

Tejon Ranch, CA

Tejon Ranch, CA - Outlets at Tejon Pkwy

Williams, CA - 6th Street

Yermo, CA

Yreka, CA

Colorado

Trinidad, CO

Florida

Gainesville, FL

Lake City, FL

Ocala, FL

Nevada

Henderson, NV

Las Vegas, NV - Bridger Avenue

Las Vegas, NV - Grand Central Parkway

Las Vegas, NV - High Roller at LINQ

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Blvd. South

Mesquite, NV

Primm, NV

New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas, NM

Santa Fe, NM

Oklahoma

Ardmore, OK

Oklahoma City, OK

Oregon

Grants Pass, OR

Medford, OR

Myrtle Creek, OR

Springfield, OR - Kruse Way

Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA

Carlisle, PA

Harrisburg, PA

Texas

Denton, TX

Utah