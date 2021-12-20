Tesla feels festive: free off-peak Supercharger use during holidays
Tesla announces free Supercharging during off-peak hours during the holidays, wants to take pressure off charging systems.
Tesla has announced that it is making some of its Supercharger stations free during off-peak hours, between the hours of 7PM to 10AM local time between December 23 and December 26, 2021.
These stations are close to major US routes and urban centers, with Tesla only making some of their Supercharger stations free in 11 states. I've got a list of those below, but what is the reason? Tesla says its Supercharger stations are overwhelmed at times, so it is trying something different to take away the load (by offering free charging during off-peak hours).
The more Tesla vehicles that are sold, the worse this gets -- Telsa is having trouble keeping up with charging demand as it is -- let alone in the future. We should see more of the free off-peak charging if things continue like this, and if Tesla sees a change in their Supercharger use across those 11 states in the US between December 23-26.
Arizona
- Buckeye, AZ
- Casa Grande, AZ
- Ehrenberg, AZ
- Gila Bend, AZ
- Kingman, AZ
- Quartzsite, AZ
- Tacna, AZ
- White Hills, AZ
- Wickenburg, AZ
- Yuma, AZ
California
- Baker, CA
- Bakersfield, CA - Copus Road
- Bakersfield, CA - I-5
- Barstow, CA
- Beaumont, CA
- Bishop, CA
- Buttonwillow, CA
- Cabazon, CA
- Corning, CA
- El Centro, CA
- Firebaugh, CA
- Gustine, CA
- Harris Ranch
- Indio, CA
- Inyokern, CA
- Inyokern, CA - Locust Avenue
- Kettleman City, CA
- Kettleman City, CA - Bernard Drive
- Lone Pine, CA
- Mammoth Lakes, CA
- Mojave, CA
- Mount Shasta, CA - 111 Morgan Way
- Mount Shasta, CA - 134 Morgan Way
- Needles, CA
- Palm Springs, CA
- Patterson, CA - Speno Dr
- Rancho Mirage, CA
- Red Bluff, CA - Belle Mill Road
- Tejon Ranch, CA
- Tejon Ranch, CA - Outlets at Tejon Pkwy
- Williams, CA - 6th Street
- Yermo, CA
- Yreka, CA
Colorado
- Trinidad, CO
Florida
- Gainesville, FL
- Lake City, FL
- Ocala, FL
Nevada
- Henderson, NV
- Las Vegas, NV - Bridger Avenue
- Las Vegas, NV - Grand Central Parkway
- Las Vegas, NV - High Roller at LINQ
- Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Blvd. South
- Mesquite, NV
- Primm, NV
New Mexico
- Albuquerque, NM
- Las Vegas, NM
- Santa Fe, NM
Oklahoma
- Ardmore, OK
- Oklahoma City, OK
Oregon
- Grants Pass, OR
- Medford, OR
- Myrtle Creek, OR
- Springfield, OR - Kruse Way
Pennsylvania
- Allentown, PA
- Carlisle, PA
- Harrisburg, PA
Texas
- Denton, TX
Utah
- Beaver, UT
- Beaver, UT - 525 W
- Cedar City, UT
- Draper, UT
- Nephi, UT
- St. George, UT
- St. George, UT - Convention Center Drive
- Tremonton, UT
