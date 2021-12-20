All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG's 'first gaming laptop' packs RTX 3080, 1080p 300Hz display

LG's new UltraGear 17G90Q is the company's 'first gaming laptop' and packs Intel's 11th Gen Core CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 6:43 AM CST
LG has just announced its "first gaming laptop" with the introduction of the new UltraGear 17G90Q, which packs some pretty beefy hardware that includes NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

Inside, LG's new UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop rocks Intel's 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake-H" CPU (note: this is not the new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake"), up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

For the display, LG has opted for a 1080p IPS display with a huge 300Hz refresh rate. There's a 93wH battery, RGB keyboard, a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and a 1080p webcam. LG has used a wicked purple/gray color that actually looks nice (at least from the pictures). There are 2 x USB-C ports (including 1 x USB 4.0 port), 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack, a HDMI port, GbE ethernet, and a microSD card slot.

There's not much else known on the LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop, but with CES 2022 around the corner on January 4, 2022 we're not too far away at all.

