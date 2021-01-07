LG's new Gram 17: Intel 11th Gen CPU, Intel Xe GPU and 20-hour battery

LG has just unveiled its next-gen 2021 Gram family of laptops, with the new Gram 17, Gram 16, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 16 and Gram 2-in-1 14 -- all of which include a 16:10 aspect ratio display.

The new flagship LG Gram 17 has its 17-inch panel packing a delicious 2560 x 1600 resolution panel (the same resolution as the Gram 16) at 60Hz. Inside, you'll find an Intel 11th Gen Core CPU and Intel Iris Xe GPU. There's an offer of either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, dual NVMe M.2 SSD slots, and plenty of connectivity.

But LG is making things portable here with the Gram family of laptops, including the Gram 17 that has a huge 17-inch laptop but weighs just 2.98lbs (1.35kg). Pretty incredible considering you have a large 17-inch laptop in your hands, that is also super-thin, too.

Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company said: "Synonymous with unprecedented portability and first-class performance, the LG gram brand continues to raise the bar for the ultra-slim laptop market. With sleeker, more refined designs and 16:10 aspect ratio displays while maintaining light weight, our latest LG gram lineup gives consumers the ability to enjoy better productivity and more immersive viewing experiences wherever they go".

We will know more about LG's new 2021 Gram series of laptops during CES 2021 between January 11-14, 2021.