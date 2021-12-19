Even Microsoft couldn't get Xbox Series X consoles for Halo tournament
The world's first Halo Infinite esports tournament uses Xbox Series X devkits because the actual retail models are so rare.
Xbox consoles are so rare right now that even Microsoft is having a hard time getting a hold of them.
Microsoft's first-party 343 Industries team couldn't secure Xbox Series X consoles for the first Halo Championship event. Instead, the studio is using Xbox Series X devkits, which apparently are more plentiful than the retail units. 343i's Halo esports lead Tashi confirmed that pro Halo players are competing on Series X devkits instead of the retail models, however the devkits are identical to the real consumer-facing product; same specs, performance, etc.
New pictures from Halo pro UberNick confirm the devkits are being used in the Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer says he expects the chip and component shortage to last into 2022:
"When I think about what does it mean to get parts necessary to build a console today and then get it to the market where the demand is...there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.
"And I think it's regretfully going to be with us for months and months but definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.
"The thing that's most disappointing is the fan disappointment. The people really want this new generation of consoles. We're working hard to bring them to market but it's going to be a challenge we're working through for quite a while."
