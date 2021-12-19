Even Microsoft couldn't get Xbox Series X consoles for Halo tournament

The world's first Halo Infinite esports tournament uses Xbox Series X devkits because the actual retail models are so rare.

Xbox consoles are so rare right now that even Microsoft is having a hard time getting a hold of them.

Microsoft's first-party 343 Industries team couldn't secure Xbox Series X consoles for the first Halo Championship event. Instead, the studio is using Xbox Series X devkits, which apparently are more plentiful than the retail units. 343i's Halo esports lead Tashi confirmed that pro Halo players are competing on Series X devkits instead of the retail models, however the devkits are identical to the real consumer-facing product; same specs, performance, etc.

New pictures from Halo pro UberNick confirm the devkits are being used in the Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer says he expects the chip and component shortage to last into 2022: