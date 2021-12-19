All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Even Microsoft couldn't get Xbox Series X consoles for Halo tournament

The world's first Halo Infinite esports tournament uses Xbox Series X devkits because the actual retail models are so rare.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 19 2021 12:55 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xbox consoles are so rare right now that even Microsoft is having a hard time getting a hold of them.

Even Microsoft couldn't get Xbox Series X consoles for Halo tournament 15 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft's first-party 343 Industries team couldn't secure Xbox Series X consoles for the first Halo Championship event. Instead, the studio is using Xbox Series X devkits, which apparently are more plentiful than the retail units. 343i's Halo esports lead Tashi confirmed that pro Halo players are competing on Series X devkits instead of the retail models, however the devkits are identical to the real consumer-facing product; same specs, performance, etc.

New pictures from Halo pro UberNick confirm the devkits are being used in the Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer says he expects the chip and component shortage to last into 2022:

"When I think about what does it mean to get parts necessary to build a console today and then get it to the market where the demand is...there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.

"And I think it's regretfully going to be with us for months and months but definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.

"The thing that's most disappointing is the fan disappointment. The people really want this new generation of consoles. We're working hard to bring them to market but it's going to be a challenge we're working through for quite a while."

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.94
$59.94$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2021 at 12:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.