SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets

SAPPHIRE unveils the latest members of the NITRO+ family: the NITRO+ 360mm and NITRO+ 240mm AIO coolers for AMD and Intel CPUs.

SAPPHIRE has just introduced its new NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers, which will work with the latest AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1700 socket processors.

The new SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers use the company's in-house NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade, which uses a combination of a traditional axial fan (which lacks the pressure to push air down onto the components) and a blower fan (which is strong, but is noisy when the fan speed is cranked) and then improved the downward air pressure of the axial fan design... while keeping the noise low.

This should result in fantastic thermal performance for cooling the very best AMD Ryzen 5000 series or Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs, all while keeping things quiet -- and man, do they look good. There's some great design work here by SAPPHIRE, as well as some gorgeous RGB lighting that will look sweet in the right system -- especially if you mixed it with SAPPHIRE's own TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition graphics card. Oh man, would that look good.

SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade Design & Performance

User Controlled Pump and Fan Speed Customization

High Quality EPDM Tubes with Nylon Mesh Sleeves

ARGB Pass Through Connector for maximized PC aesthetic customization

ASETEK 7th Gen Pump for maximal thermal performance

SAPPHIRE has made its new NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers in both 360mm and 240mm form, so if you didn't want to go all-out with the huge 360mm AIO cooler then you could opt-in for the smaller 240mm and still get a fantastic-looking, and great-performing CPU cooler.

On the other hand, if you want the big boy -- the 360mm AIO is there for the picking. I'd love to see how the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU cooler in 360mm would perform when cooling AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X or 5900X processors -- and better yet, Intel's new Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K.

SAPPHIRE's new duo of NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers will work on Intel's LGA 115x, 1200, 200xx, and 1700 sockets while AMD is supported with their main AM4 socket. They're available worldwide at anywhere you'd find a SAPPHIRE product.