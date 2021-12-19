All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets

SAPPHIRE unveils the latest members of the NITRO+ family: the NITRO+ 360mm and NITRO+ 240mm AIO coolers for AMD and Intel CPUs.

Published Sun, Dec 19 2021 7:30 AM CST
SAPPHIRE has just introduced its new NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU coolers, which will work with the latest AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1700 socket processors.

SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers use the company's in-house NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade, which uses a combination of a traditional axial fan (which lacks the pressure to push air down onto the components) and a blower fan (which is strong, but is noisy when the fan speed is cranked) and then improved the downward air pressure of the axial fan design... while keeping the noise low.

This should result in fantastic thermal performance for cooling the very best AMD Ryzen 5000 series or Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs, all while keeping things quiet -- and man, do they look good. There's some great design work here by SAPPHIRE, as well as some gorgeous RGB lighting that will look sweet in the right system -- especially if you mixed it with SAPPHIRE's own TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Limited Edition graphics card. Oh man, would that look good.

SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 04 | TweakTown.com
  • SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade Design & Performance
  • User Controlled Pump and Fan Speed Customization
  • High Quality EPDM Tubes with Nylon Mesh Sleeves
  • ARGB Pass Through Connector for maximized PC aesthetic customization
  • ASETEK 7th Gen Pump for maximal thermal performance
SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 05 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 06 | TweakTown.com

SAPPHIRE has made its new NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers in both 360mm and 240mm form, so if you didn't want to go all-out with the huge 360mm AIO cooler then you could opt-in for the smaller 240mm and still get a fantastic-looking, and great-performing CPU cooler.

On the other hand, if you want the big boy -- the 360mm AIO is there for the picking. I'd love to see how the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU cooler in 360mm would perform when cooling AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 5950X or 5900X processors -- and better yet, Intel's new Alder Lake-based Core i9-12900K.

SAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 07 | TweakTown.comSAPPHIRE unveils SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO coolers for AM4, LGA1700 sockets 08 | TweakTown.com

SAPPHIRE's new duo of NITRO+ AIO CPU coolers will work on Intel's LGA 115x, 1200, 200xx, and 1700 sockets while AMD is supported with their main AM4 socket. They're available worldwide at anywhere you'd find a SAPPHIRE product.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

