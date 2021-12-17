All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA scientist answers 'Is there water on Mars?'

A NASA geologist has answered the question, 'Is there water on Mars'? The short answer is yes, but not in the way you think.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 8:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has taken to its YouTube channel to add a new video to its collection of "We Asked a NASA Scientist" series.

In this week's episode Mars Geologist Eva Scheller answers, "is there water on Mars?", and says that in short, "yes", but it really comes down to how water is defined. Scheller goes on to explain that water has one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms and that the water on Mars isn't like the water on Earth and comes in the form of ice. This is a mixture of CO2 and water, and it's found at Mars' poles and on the surface.

Additionally, Scheller says that water can also be trapped within rocks and that a variety of different missions by NASA have measured the contents. The last form of water that has yet to be found on Mars is liquid water, but there are theories that it could be present. Researchers suspect that dark streaks called "Recurring Slope Lineae" spotted in some hillsides could be caused by liquid water, but there are other explanations on the table as well. So, is there water on Mars? Yes, but not like on Earth.

NASA scientist answers 'Is there water on Mars?' 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Recurring Slope Lineae.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2021 at 4:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.