Coinbase picks a massive NBA superstar to be 'a face of the brand'

A new report from Bloomberg revealed that NBA superstar Kevin Durant has signed a multi-year deal with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which will now be running advertising and sponsored content on Durant's website "Boardroom".

"Even when I was younger, I was always curious about the business side of things and always trying to learn from the people I've gotten to meet along the way. Basketball was always number one for me, but it was clear that there was a lot more that I could accomplish if I had the right team around me," said Durant.

This isn't the first time Durant and Coinbase have come together as Durant was an early investor into the exchange in 2017, but this new deal makes the NBA superstar an official public ambassador for Coinbase.

