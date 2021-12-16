All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Coinbase picks a massive NBA superstar to be 'a face of the brand'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it partnered with a massive NBA superstar that will appear as 'a face of the brand'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 12:15 AM CST
Coinbase has selected another famous face to represent its brand, according to reports about a new deal signed with an NBA superstar.

A new report from Bloomberg revealed that NBA superstar Kevin Durant has signed a multi-year deal with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which will now be running advertising and sponsored content on Durant's website "Boardroom".

"Even when I was younger, I was always curious about the business side of things and always trying to learn from the people I've gotten to meet along the way. Basketball was always number one for me, but it was clear that there was a lot more that I could accomplish if I had the right team around me," said Durant.

This isn't the first time Durant and Coinbase have come together as Durant was an early investor into the exchange in 2017, but this new deal makes the NBA superstar an official public ambassador for Coinbase. If you are interested in reading more about this article, check out this link here.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"Kevin does very, very few brand deals and that was by design. They're this new model of brand partner for us, where they do integrate in all different parts of our business," Rich Kleiman, Durant's manager, told Bloomberg.

NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

