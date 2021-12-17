All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk predicts the timeline for SpaceX landing people on Mars

SpaceX and Telsa CEO has said during an interview when he expects he will be landing SpaceX vehicles on the surface of Mars.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 4:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Time Magazine recently awarded SpaceX and Telsa CEO Elon Musk Person of the Year, and during the interview, Musk dropped a rough timeline for when he thinks SpaceX will land on Mars.

Elon Musk predicts the timeline for SpaceX landing people on Mars 30 | TweakTown.com

During the interview, Musk was asked a wide range of questions that touched on a variety of different topics, ranging from cryptocurrency to his pursuit of Mars. Musk outlined why he backs Dogecoin over Bitcoin, while recognizing the positives and negatives of both assets. The Time article states that Musk's dream is to create a 100-person rocket that is capable of transporting humans from Earth to Mars and back by refueling using resources from the Red Planet.

Musk was asked what he thinks the timeline on that becoming a reality might be. Musk replied after a long pause, "I'll be surprised if we're not landing on Mars within five years." Musk has been a long promoter of interplanetary life, and the next great step for human civilization is colonizing another world. While it certainly would be a monumental milestone for all of humanity, Musk also argues that there is utility in colonizing another world - as Earth may not be around forever.

"One day, he hopes, the rockets will carry 100 people at a time to Mars, where the ships can be refilled with fuel manufactured on the Red Planet and shuttled back to Earth. Asked when he sees this happening, Musk pauses for a long moment, as if calculating all the variables-federal regulations and production schedules, test-flight targets and bathroom requirements. "I'll be surprised if we're not landing on Mars within five years," he finally says". - writes Time.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2021 at 4:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dailywire.com, time.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.