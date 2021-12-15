All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Officials drop warnings for powerful winds ripping through US

Officials have warned powerful winds may rip through select areas across the US, with the potential for blizzard conditions.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Dec 15 2021 4:16 AM CST
New reports indicate that a powerful storm is moving through several states across the US, bringing dangerous winds and the potential for blizzard conditions.

Officials drop warnings for powerful winds ripping through US 02 | TweakTown.com
According to a report from AccuWeather, a "potent" storm is currently ripping through central states in the US with high wind speeds. The storm is expected to swing northeast, where it will bring some snow to the northern Plains throughout the middle of the week. AccuWeather warns that the storm will bring high wind speed to affected areas, which can raise the chances of a fast-moving wildfire in the area.

"Fast movement and limited moisture available to this storm versus last weekend's storm will generally limit the amount of snow to 1-6 inches with locally higher amounts," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Officials drop warnings for powerful winds ripping through US 01 | TweakTown.com

According to AccuWeather, the powerful winds as expected to hit Rapid City, Denver,m Omaha, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Flagstaff. Warnings have been dropped for widespread wind damage, dangerous crosswinds, and power outages. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:accuweather.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

