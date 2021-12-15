Officials drop warnings for powerful winds ripping through US

Officials have warned powerful winds may rip through select areas across the US, with the potential for blizzard conditions.

New reports indicate that a powerful storm is moving through several states across the US, bringing dangerous winds and the potential for blizzard conditions.

According to a report from AccuWeather, a "potent" storm is currently ripping through central states in the US with high wind speeds. The storm is expected to swing northeast, where it will bring some snow to the northern Plains throughout the middle of the week. AccuWeather warns that the storm will bring high wind speed to affected areas, which can raise the chances of a fast-moving wildfire in the area.

"Fast movement and limited moisture available to this storm versus last weekend's storm will generally limit the amount of snow to 1-6 inches with locally higher amounts," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

According to AccuWeather, the powerful winds as expected to hit Rapid City, Denver,m Omaha, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Flagstaff. Warnings have been dropped for widespread wind damage, dangerous crosswinds, and power outages. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.