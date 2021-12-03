All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony's new service combines PS Plus + PS Now, with PS1, PS2, PS3 games

Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass; Merging PS Plus and PS Now with on-demand PS4, PS5, and classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 11:41 AM CST
Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass would combine PS Plus and PS Now services together in a three-tiered structure, sources tell Bloomberg.

Sony's new service combines PS Plus + PS Now, with PS1, PS2, PS3 games

According to a new Bloomberg report, Sony is currently working on a big competitor to Xbox Game Pass. Sony's new digital service, planned to release in Spring 2022, is codenamed Spartacus and would combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in a single subscription.

Spartacus would be broken up into three different tiers:

  • Tier 1 - Basic PlayStation Plus benefits (free monthly games, multiplayer, discounts)
  • Tier 2 - Access to PS4 and PS5 games (similar to PlayStation Plus Collection)
  • Tier 3 - Game streaming, PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

If priced accordingly, Sony could take a large bite out of the Xbox Game Pass value proposition. PlayStation services have paled in comparison to Xbox in recent years largely due to Game Pass, a $15 a month service that alleviates the need to buy video games thanks to its wide breadth of lease-and-play content.

Sony is eager to take a bigger portion of the billion-dollar services pie that the games industry has cooked up.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

