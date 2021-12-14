Geminid meteor shower is hitting its peak right now, watch it here

On the night of December 13, the Germinid meteor shower will be reaching its peak, showcasing around 100 meteors per hour.

The annual Germinid meteor shower is happening right now as Earth's orbit takes it through a debris field left by an asteroid.

If you are living in an area that has unfortunate viewing conditions such as cloud cover, or dust, you will be glad to know that you can still participate in the viewing of the Germinid meteor shower online via NASA's livestream. NASA is live streaming the Germinid meteor shower from a camera located at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. The meteor shower is expected to have anywhere between 100 and 150 meteors per hour.

While there are many meteors expected to be seen, NASA warns that the Moon will be about 80% full and may reduce visibility due to its brightness, bringing down the expected amount of meteors per hour to 30 or 40. However, the Moon is expected to set at around 2:00 am on December 14. After 2:00 am is what is being considered as the best viewing opportunity.

