Bored Ape Yacht Club is getting a blockchain game because why not
NFT startup Animoca Brands is creating a blockchain game using the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token artwork.
@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 14 2021 5:29 PM CST
Animoca Brands, an NFT blocckchain startup that acquired a $65 million investment from Ubisoft, is making a blockchain-based video game using Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.
Yuga's Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are so popular they're getting a video game. No exact details have been revealed on the actual gameplay mechanics, however Animoca was quick to say the product will be a play-to-earn experience that's due out in Q2 2022.
The game will also feature a ton of NFTs from the BYAC NFT line in an effort to grow the "Bored Ape Yacht Club universe."
Here's a few key points straight from PR:
- The game is expected to release in Q2 of 2022 and will feature play-to-earn mechanics
- BAYC is one of the biggest NFT cultural icons and boasts some of the largest and most valuable NFT collections - 10,000 NFT images valued at north of $3 billion
- BAYC set a record sale for crypto art sold on fine arts auction house Sotheby's with a US$26 million sale
- Every Bored Ape NFT is unique and programmatically generated from over 170 possible traits, including expression, headwear, clothing, and more
- Each NFT grants owners access to members-only benefits ranging from merchandise drops to exclusive events
- Animoca Brands' The Sandbox Game acquired "The Captain" from BAYC - The Sandbox's NFT Collection currently holds 350+ unique NFTs
- Animoca continues to build and invest in the open metaverse and the Company not only collaborates in productions but also invests to enhance cross metaverses to understand more about this approach
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Bank of England: bitcoin could be 'worthless', people lose everything
- < PREVIOUS STORY: System Shock remake coming to consoles and PC in 2022