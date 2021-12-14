Bored Ape Yacht Club is getting a blockchain game because why not

NFT startup Animoca Brands is creating a blockchain game using the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token artwork.

Animoca Brands, an NFT blocckchain startup that acquired a $65 million investment from Ubisoft, is making a blockchain-based video game using Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Yuga's Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are so popular they're getting a video game. No exact details have been revealed on the actual gameplay mechanics, however Animoca was quick to say the product will be a play-to-earn experience that's due out in Q2 2022.

The game will also feature a ton of NFTs from the BYAC NFT line in an effort to grow the "Bored Ape Yacht Club universe."

Here's a few key points straight from PR: