Nintendo advises Switch 2 buyers: Don't peel off the topmost layer of the screen

Like the Switch OLED, the Switch 2 comes with a layer of film on top of the display that's designed to contain fragments of glass should the screen shatter.

Those of you planning on buying a Switch 2 this week should be aware that much like the Switch OLED before it, the handheld comes with a layer of film on top of the screen, and Nintendo warns that you shouldn't pull this off.

The Verge spotted fan site NintendoSoup pointing out that the Switch 2's European safety manual contains the advice not to peel off said film layer which is "designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage."

Some folks call this layer a screen protector, which it isn't, but rather, as Nintendo makes clear, it's actually part of the display - the topmost part which is designed to stop fragments of glass flying around (and potentially ending up in an eye, say) if the screen is smashed.

As mentioned, the Switch OLED came with the same layer, and a lot of gamers who own the portable are only just realizing that now - because they hadn't even noticed its presence, or read the manual which points it out. (See the above post on Reddit).

The layer is pretty much indistinguishable from the display, by all accounts, and it's pretty tricky to remove according to reports. However, it is apparently possible to peel it away if you're determined (or a very bored, destructive child, perhaps), and some folks have seemingly done this by mistake.

In case of any misunderstanding here, you should still apply a screen protector to your Switch 2 if you're worried about the display getting scratched - and some folks are - putting it on top of the mentioned film layer. As noted, it's not a screen protector, and the only purpose of the built-in layer is to contain shards of glass in the event of the display being shattered.