All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Analysts reduce Cyberpunk 2077 sales predictions by 65%

Analysts have reduced their Cyberpunk 2077 sales predictions by 65% as CD Projekt continues long patch update cycles for the game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 12 2021 12:48 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Analysts have dropped their sales projections for Cyberpunk 2077 by more than half, reports from Bloomberg indicate.

Analysts reduce Cyberpunk 2077 sales predictions by 65% 415 | TweakTown.com

Financial analysts now estimate that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold roughly 17.3 million copies from launch until present day, down from the lofty 30 million target that was originally made. This drop is due to the ongoing maintenance of the game and the disastrous launch performance on PS4 and Xbox One that has only slowly been fixed with patches and updates. Despite multiple major patches, Sony warns consumers not to play the game on base PS4 hardware: "Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended."

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13.7 million copies during its controversial launch period and the bulk of those were made on PC; sales on PC made more than PS4 and Xbox One combined. Despite these lofty sales and a massive surge in Q3 launch timing earnings, CD Projekt's overall stock has dropped by over 60% in the year after Cyberpunk 2077's launch.

This nose-dive in share value has triggered a securities fraud lawsuit that CD Projekt is currently negotiating a settlement in.

CD Projekt hopes that the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will revitalize sales. The next-gen version is due out in Q1 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.50
$22.48$21.53$22.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2021 at 4:45 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.