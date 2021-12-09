All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New AC Valhalla update requires users to re-download entire game

Ubisoft is rolling out a new data restructuring update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that requires a new full game install.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 12:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla owners will soon have to re-download the entire game with a new content update.

New AC Valhalla update requires users to re-download entire game 030 | TweakTown.com

Valhalla is getting a bunch of new expansions in 2022, and Ubisoft is taking measures to prevent the game from getting too big. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is already 95GB+ on PlayStation 5, is receiving a new data restructuring update that will reduce the file size on all platforms. The catch is that you have to re-download the entire game again.

"In order to continue supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla with future content and game updates, Title Update 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring," Ubisoft said.

"The upcoming Title Update consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms. Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance."

The download sizes vary by platform but the minimum download, 40GB on PS5, is the size of a full game. The new v1.4.1 update is coming next week.

Check below for more info.

Download size from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1

  • PC ~78 GB
  • PS4 ~67 GB
  • PS5 ~40 GB
  • X1 ~62 GB
  • XS ~71 GB

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1

  • PC ~77 GB
  • PS4 ~75 GB
  • PS5 ~77 GB
  • X1 ~63 GB
  • XS ~72 GB

Disc space saved

  • PC ~34 GB
  • PS4 ~30 GB
  • PS5 ~13 GB
  • X1 ~30 GB
  • XS ~44 GB
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.83
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 10:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:discussions.ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.