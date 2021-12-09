New AC Valhalla update requires users to re-download entire game

Ubisoft is rolling out a new data restructuring update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that requires a new full game install.

Valhalla is getting a bunch of new expansions in 2022, and Ubisoft is taking measures to prevent the game from getting too big. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is already 95GB+ on PlayStation 5, is receiving a new data restructuring update that will reduce the file size on all platforms. The catch is that you have to re-download the entire game again.

"In order to continue supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla with future content and game updates, Title Update 1.4.1 will require players to re-download the entire game as part of a data restructuring," Ubisoft said.

"The upcoming Title Update consolidates the game files, resulting in a smaller overall game size on all platforms. Additionally, performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance."

The download sizes vary by platform but the minimum download, 40GB on PS5, is the size of a full game. The new v1.4.1 update is coming next week.

Download size from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1

PC ~78 GB

PS4 ~67 GB

PS5 ~40 GB

X1 ~62 GB

XS ~71 GB

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1

PC ~77 GB

PS4 ~75 GB

PS5 ~77 GB

X1 ~63 GB

XS ~72 GB

