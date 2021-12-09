All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Star explosion modeled in 3D, uncovering never-before-seen details

A recent study has revealed new details about the distribution of elements from a supernova when it explodes and ejects material.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 6:15 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A series of 3D images of this one thousand-year-old supernova have been captured, unveiling details about the elements ejected from a star when it explodes.

Star explosion modeled in 3D, uncovering never-before-seen details 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The supernova is SNR 0540-69.3 and was the subject of a new study led by Josefin Larsson of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, collaborating with researchers from Stockholm University, the University of Warwick, and the European Southern Observatory (ESO). Using data from the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) and X-shooter at ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), they could glean new insight into how a star self-destructs.

Now, they have uncovered a large ring of oxygen surrounding the innermost regions of the supernova's remains, a clump of hydrogen unlike anything seen in other supernova remnants. The researchers were able to map the distribution of the elements ejected from the supernova in three dimensions, allowing them to test theoretical models of the progenitor star's explosion to understand its mechanism.

"These ejecta have been traveling for a thousand years; it's been a free expansion since the explosion. So it's really telling us about the conditions at the time of the explosion," said Larsson.

Star explosion modeled in 3D, uncovering never-before-seen details 02 | TweakTown.com

As fusion occurs in a star, heavier elements accumulate in the star's core, with outer layers comprising lighter elements. When the star explodes, the core collapses to form a neutron star, but the outer layers are ejected, mixing to create an "asymmetric distribution of rings and clumps." Rings of ejecta have been found in other supernova remnants, but small-scale rings in the innermost regions had not been previously observed.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Supernovae: and How to Observe Them

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.21
$27.21--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 5:41 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:, phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.