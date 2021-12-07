Halo Infinite campaign: no pre-load on PC or consoles

Halo Infinite's campaign does not have a pre-load option for PC or consoles and gamers will have to download it on December 8.

Halo Infinite is a digital-based game that must be downloaded directly from Microsoft. This includes both the free-to-play multiplayer and the $59.99 singleplayer campaign. The retail Halo Infinite disc does not contain a playable game and is instead a physical DRM authentication check.

Despite being a forced download game, there's no way to pre-load the campaign onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. It doesn't matter if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or if you bought the physical disc--you still cannot pre-emptively download the full game in preparation for the December 8 release.

Instead, users will have to download the game once 343i and Microsoft flip the switch on December 8, 2021 at 1PM EST. Sadly there will not be a midnight release for Halo Infinite.

Hopefully the massive influx of players will not crash the game's servers due to the simultaneous load of F2P multiplayer and millions of people downloading the campaign at nearly the same time.

Check below for exact Halo Infinite release times per specific regions: