All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite campaign: no pre-load on PC or consoles

Halo Infinite's campaign does not have a pre-load option for PC or consoles and gamers will have to download it on December 8.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 7 2021 4:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's campaign will not have a pre-load option on consoles or PC, it has been confirmed.

Halo Infinite campaign: no pre-load on PC or consoles 13 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo Infinite is a digital-based game that must be downloaded directly from Microsoft. This includes both the free-to-play multiplayer and the $59.99 singleplayer campaign. The retail Halo Infinite disc does not contain a playable game and is instead a physical DRM authentication check.

Despite being a forced download game, there's no way to pre-load the campaign onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. It doesn't matter if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber or if you bought the physical disc--you still cannot pre-emptively download the full game in preparation for the December 8 release.

Instead, users will have to download the game once 343i and Microsoft flip the switch on December 8, 2021 at 1PM EST. Sadly there will not be a midnight release for Halo Infinite.

Hopefully the massive influx of players will not crash the game's servers due to the simultaneous load of F2P multiplayer and millions of people downloading the campaign at nearly the same time.

Read Also: Halo Infinite campaign has two parts: story missions and free roam

Check below for exact Halo Infinite release times per specific regions:

  • Seattle - 10AM PST
  • New York - 1PM EST
  • Mexico City - 12PM CST
  • Sao Paulo - 3PM BRT
  • London - 8PM GMT
  • Berlin - 7PM CET
  • Moscow - 9PM MSK
  • Riyadh - 9PM AST
  • New Delhi - 11:30 PM IST
  • Tokyo - December 9, 3AM JST
  • Hong Kong - December 9, 2AM HKT
  • Sydney - December 9, 5AM AEDT
  • Auckland - December 9, 7AM NZDT
Halo Infinite campaign: no pre-load on PC or consoles 7657 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2021 at 3:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.