How to view the only total solar eclipse of the year on December 4th

Don't miss the next total solar eclipse on December 4th, you can catch NASA's livestream or potentially see it yourself outside.

Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 4:00 AM CST
Taking place on Saturday, December 4th, you may be able to see the year's only total solar eclipse if you live towards the south pole.

How to view the only total solar eclipse of the year on December 4th 01 | TweakTown.com

A solar eclipse occurs when a new moon moves in front of the Sun from a viewer's perspective on Earth. Total solar eclipses happen when the moon is close enough to Earth during its orbit that it blocks out the entirety of the Sun as it passes between the Earth and the Sun. The length of the totality and percent of Sun covered varies considerably based on the observer's location. It's not advised to look directly at the event without some form of protective eyewear.

In Antarctica, almost two minutes of totality is expected, and NASA will broadcast the event from Antarctica if the weather allows. The best views will be from there, but some eclipse will be partially viewable from Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and South Africa.

The next total solar eclipse is not due for another 18 months following this one, and is expected on April 20th, 2023, occurring mostly over Asia. The next lunar eclipse however is due for May 15th-16th in 2022, to tide you over.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 07:00 UTC, with the peak of the totality occurring at 07:33 UTC, and the partial eclipse ending at 08:06 UTC. NASA plans to stream the event onits website, beginning at 06:30 UTC and ending at 08:37. Don't miss it!

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Similar News

Related Tags

