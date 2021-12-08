Assetto Corsa Competizione adds both AMD FSR, and NVIDIA DLSS tech

Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.8 includes support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technology, and Temporal Antialiasing Gen5.

If you've been loving Assetto Corsa Competizione, then you will have been loving it so much more since its recent Update 1.8 patch. The Steam update notes are pretty hefty if you want to give them a read.

Assetto Corsa Competizione's recent Update 1.8 patch includes a bucket load of improvements and fixes, but it also adds support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) will work on GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs and newer, while AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Sampling) will work on all graphics cards.

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 is featured in Assetto Corsa Competizione, so while it might be the very latest DLSS 2.2 or the upcoming DLSS 2.3 update, but DLSS 2.0 is fantastic on its own and far superior to any version of FSR right now. There's also massive changes to the game's physics, user interface, multiplayer mode, controls, and gameplay.

Here's just the "graphics" section of the Update 1.8 patch notes for Assetto Corsa Competizione: