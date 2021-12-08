Assetto Corsa Competizione adds both AMD FSR, and NVIDIA DLSS tech
Assetto Corsa Competizione Update 1.8 includes support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technology, and Temporal Antialiasing Gen5.
If you've been loving Assetto Corsa Competizione, then you will have been loving it so much more since its recent Update 1.8 patch. The Steam update notes are pretty hefty if you want to give them a read.
Assetto Corsa Competizione's recent Update 1.8 patch includes a bucket load of improvements and fixes, but it also adds support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) will work on GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs and newer, while AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Sampling) will work on all graphics cards.
NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 is featured in Assetto Corsa Competizione, so while it might be the very latest DLSS 2.2 or the upcoming DLSS 2.3 update, but DLSS 2.0 is fantastic on its own and far superior to any version of FSR right now. There's also massive changes to the game's physics, user interface, multiplayer mode, controls, and gameplay.
Here's just the "graphics" section of the Update 1.8 patch notes for Assetto Corsa Competizione:
- Added NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2.0 support for compatible GPUs (RTX 20XX series or newer).
- Please check manufacturer GPU driver requirements.
- Added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for all GPUs.
- Please check manufacturer GPU driver requirements.
- NOTE: both DLSS and FSR are selectable and functional in Triple Screen and VR rendering modes.
- NOTE: DLSS is a temporal sampling method with a proprietary antialiasing solution, while FSR is a spatial upscaling method that can be used in combination with other Temporal AA solutions.
- NOTE: please read the ingame help texts in the Video Options to learn more about the functionality of each method's respective sampling, antialiasing and sharpening solutions.
- NOTE: DLSS implementation includes a custom DLSS dll version by NVIDIA, manually updating to generic version releases might result in regression of image quality.
- Added Temporal Antialising Gen5 option support.
- Offers improved aliasing and clarity at a moderate performance cost. Optional over the existing TAAgen4 and KTAA implementations.
- NOTE: only functional with Temporal anti-aliasing mode selected.
- NOTE: FSR is incompatible with the Projection Correction view setting feature.
- NOTE: it is STRONGLY suggested to remove other open-source or third-party implementations of any of the features above (such as via OpenVR etc.)!
- NOTE: due to the large number of changes in rendering, it is STRONGLY suggested that custom engine.ini or third-party shader modifications be removed for this update!
- Added the new rendering mode settings to save with Video Settings presets.
- Fixed a limitation with Triple Screen rendering that did not allow Temporal Upsampling to be used in combination with it.
- Updated global lighting and exposure on all tracks to follow Unreal Engine version changes.
- Updated visual tonemapper presets to follow Unreal Engine version changes.
- NOTE: the updated tonemapper settings might produce slightly more saturation and contrast than in earlier versions, adjust per taste.
- Revision of various track-related shaders to follow Unreal Engine version rendering changes.
- Revision of various car-related shaders to follow Unreal Engine version rendering changes.
- Skybox revision to suit Unreal Engine version rendering changes.
- Optimized light emitters at Nurburgring for improved performance.
- Reduced bezel gap artefacting appearing along the bezel lines in Triple Screen rendering mode.
- Reduced SSAO and SSR artefacting around the bezel line in Triple Screen rendering mode.
- Updated TV, cinematic and free cameras to use the new Unreal Engine cameras with improved DOF effects.
- NOTE: this is a global change, old cameras are deprecated.
- Updated CinemaHUD to use the new and improved DOF effects.
- Improved blurred wheel rim shader.
- Improved car spray effect, especially in light/medium wetness situations.
- Improved raindrop effect rendering logic to follow the updated spray effect.
- Improved rainfall shader appearance in external cameras.
- Car headlight shadow bias tweaks to prevent lights penetrating walls on close distance.
- Updated track HLODs.
- Added rotary switch animations, available with select cars.
