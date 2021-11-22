TikTok user 'accidentally' swallows AirPod, records audio from stomach

Another year, another idiot has swallowed an Apple AirPod "accidentally" with a TikTok user accidentally picking up and swallowing something far, far bigger than some painkillers... and get this: the entire thing was recorded from within her stomach.

The TikTok user is of course warning everyone of her ordeal, saying that she thought she had taken some painkillers when she picked up the Apple AirPod in her left hand while the painkillers were in her right hand. She continued on her TikTok video: "I was crawling into bed. I like threw something back, took my water bottle and took a sip then realized it wasn't the Ibuprofen. I tried puking it up and it would not come out".

She eventually pooped the Apple AirPod out, while confirming she had an X-ray to confirm what had happened and to keep an eye on the situation. The TikTok user said that the AirPod was connected to her iPhone and she was on a call, after sending a voice message to her friend they could hear a gurgling sound from her stomach... yummy.

She's not the only one that has swallowed an AirPod and I'm sure she won't be the last, but seriously... how can you mistake something so, so much bigger than a tablet (medicine) and swallow a much larger AirPod?