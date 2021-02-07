All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

This guy fell asleep with his AirPods, swallowed one by accident

Bradford Gauthier from Massachusetts accidentally swallowed one of his Apple AirPods in his sleep, didn't realize until next day.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 7:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The very thought of accidentally swallowing an Apple AirPod makes me feel queasy, but that's exactly what Bradford Gauthier from Massachusetts did -- he swallowed one of his Apple AirPods in his sleep.

This guy fell asleep with his AirPods, swallowed one by accident 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gauthier woke up in the morning and noticed that he had trouble swallowing, he thought he had a sore throat and had a glass of water and noticed he couldn't swallow properly. It was then that he realized he had swallowed one of his Apple AirPods in his sleep, as one of them were missing -- obviously lodged in his throat.

His family members joked around with him and laughed that he might have swallowed it overnight, so he went to the hospital and doctors discovered the Apple AirPod. Gauthier explained: "By that point, my son and wife had gotten the idea that I may have swallowed it. They brought it up jokingly at first, but it seemed too coincidental that I would be missing it when I knew I went to bed with it, while I felt a distinct blockage in the center of my chest".

He added: "The GI physician said it's extremely uncommon for a blockage not to be painful or severely discomforting. It never occurred to me that [sleeping with headphones] could be a safety hazard. I was really quite lucky".

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
$189.99$199.99$219.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2021 at 3:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, wwlp.com, 9to5mac.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.