All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA opens up a can of Whoop Ass in Q3 2021: $7.1 billion revenue

NVIDIA has an absolute cracker of a quarter, with a 50% year-over-year gain of $7.1 billion in revenue for Q3 FY22, huge AI demand.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 9:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just reported an absolute monster quarter, with Q3 FY22 numbers boasting a huge $7.1 billion in revenue for the 3-month period -- representing a gigantic 50% year-over-year increase over the same quarter of the previous year.

NVIDIA opens up a can of Whoop Ass in Q3 2021: $7.1 billion revenue 501 | TweakTown.com

The company beat analyst expectations yet again, with NVIDIA smashing gaming revenue once again -- up a huge 42% from the previous year with $3.22 billion in revenue. NVIDIA's also gigantic data center business absolutely thrived during the quarter, setting a new record $2.94 billion in revenue -- up 55% from the previous year.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained: "Demand for NVIDIA AI is surging, driven by hyperscale and cloud scale-out, and broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations".

NVIDIA CFO Kolette Cress said: "Nearly all our desktop Ampere architecture GeForce GPU shipments are Lite Hash Rate in our effort to direct GeForce to gamers. We do not have visibility into how much this (sales of mining cards) impacts our overall GPU demand. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market, including changes in the prices of cryptocurrencies, can impact demand for our products and our ability to estimate demand for our products".

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming (12G-P5-3967-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2250.00
$2293.04$2199.99$2097.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2021 at 8:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.