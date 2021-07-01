NVIDIA opens up a can of Whoop Ass in Q3 2021: $7.1 billion revenue

NVIDIA has an absolute cracker of a quarter, with a 50% year-over-year gain of $7.1 billion in revenue for Q3 FY22, huge AI demand.

NVIDIA has just reported an absolute monster quarter, with Q3 FY22 numbers boasting a huge $7.1 billion in revenue for the 3-month period -- representing a gigantic 50% year-over-year increase over the same quarter of the previous year.

The company beat analyst expectations yet again, with NVIDIA smashing gaming revenue once again -- up a huge 42% from the previous year with $3.22 billion in revenue. NVIDIA's also gigantic data center business absolutely thrived during the quarter, setting a new record $2.94 billion in revenue -- up 55% from the previous year.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained: "Demand for NVIDIA AI is surging, driven by hyperscale and cloud scale-out, and broadening adoption by more than 25,000 companies. NVIDIA RTX has reinvented computer graphics with ray tracing and AI, and is the ideal upgrade for the large, growing market of gamers and creators, as well as designers and professionals building home workstations".

NVIDIA CFO Kolette Cress said: "Nearly all our desktop Ampere architecture GeForce GPU shipments are Lite Hash Rate in our effort to direct GeForce to gamers. We do not have visibility into how much this (sales of mining cards) impacts our overall GPU demand. Volatility in the cryptocurrency market, including changes in the prices of cryptocurrencies, can impact demand for our products and our ability to estimate demand for our products".