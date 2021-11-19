All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's rover captures video of a helicopter flying on Mars surface

Outriders player count explodes by 400% after New Horizons update

People Can Fly has successfully revitalized Outriders' playerbase with a huge new update catered specifically for dedicated users.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 12:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The latest New Horizons update has totally ignited Outriders' stagnant playerbase with a huge 400%+ increase in players on Steam.

Outriders player count explodes by 400% after New Horizons update 22 | TweakTown.com

Gamers have moved on from Outriders...until now. The shooter-RPG mashup is back in the spotlight in a big way. The game's New Horizon update sees tons of players returning to try out the new content, and for good reason: the update is literally fulfilling a big wish list made by the community.

Players have responded in a big way. Outriders' active players have skyrocketed after New Horizon's release, jumping 464% one day after the update's launch. Outriders' playerbase on Steam went from 1,293 peak daily players to 6,617 daily players. That's a pretty huge jump and while it remains to be seen whether or not People Can Fly can retain these players...but for now the community is rallying behind the update.

It's also interesting to note Outriders isn't monetized so this huge surge in players may be a blip on the map for the game's overall success. Then again, it is on Game Pass, and Square Enix has noted the game performing beyond expectations.

Check out a brief highlight of the New Horizon update:

Headline Changes:

  1. Expedition Timers have been removed
  2. Four New Expeditions Added
  3. Transmog System Added
  4. Tiago's Store has been Reworked and Legendary farming options have been improved
  5. Certain Legendary Gear Sets have been Reworked
  6. Changes and Buffs to certain Mods, Class Tree nodes and Skill
  7. The Stadia version can now also crossplay with all other platforms.
Buy at Amazon

Outriders Day One Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.93
$19.93$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2021 at 12:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.