All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Leonid meteor shower is due to peak today, but the best is yet to come

The annual Leonid meteor shower, active between November 6th and 30th, is due to peak between at 17:00-19:00 UTC on November 17th.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Nov 17 2021 8:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Leonids meteor shower are visible annually throughout most of November, with 2014 onward having some visibility between the 6th and 30th of November each year.

Leonid meteor shower is due to peak today, but the best is yet to come 01 | TweakTown.com

Since 2016, the peak has occurred on November 17th. However, in recent years, the number of meteors visible at the peak of the Leonids is estimated between 10-15 per hour by a single observer under ideal conditions. This year's relatively poor turnout is due partly to the approaching full moon, which is due on November 19th, lighting up the night sky and obscuring the shower.

The Leonids result from the debris left by the comet Tempel-Tuttle, which completes an orbit of the Sun every 33 years. The comet's orbital path intersects that of the Earth around the Sun, and each year as the Earth passes through the intersection point, meteors left over from the comet are visible in the shower.

The last time this 33 year period elapsed was 1998, resulting in spectacular meteor showers that year and the few following. Until the next passage of the comet through the intersection point, the quality of meteor showers is expected to drop off. For every year up to the end of the century, predictions have been made for the number of meteors visible per hour.

2022 is predicted to have between 250-300 meteors visible per hour, in stark contrast to the less than 10 to at most 50 expected for every year until 2033, when 300-400 are predicted to be visible per hour following a recent passing of Tempel-Tuttle. Mark November 17th in your calendar for next year, as it will likely offer the best of the Leonids to come for the next decade.

Buy at Amazon

Meteor Shower Rain Lights 10 Tube 240 LED Fairy String Lights

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2021 at 6:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:timeanddate.com, space.com, en.wikipedia.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.