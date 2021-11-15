All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 2042 compared on next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC

Battlefield 2042 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X runs at 4K 60FPS with temporal reconstruction rendering, 1260P 60FPS on XSS.

Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 9:38 PM CST
Battlefield 2042 is in the wild for PC and console owners if you pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game, or you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber then you've got Early Access. Now that the game is out in the wild, comparisons between the next-gen consoles and PC are here for Battlefield 2042:

In a new video, ElAnalistaDeBits compares Battlefield 2042 on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The video notes that the Xbox Series S has a "practically perfect framerate" in Battlefield 2042, with temporal reconstruction rendering driving 1260p resolution and 60FPS on XSS.

The video notes that the PlayStation 5 and beefier Xbox Series X versions of Battlefield 2042 actually "suffer some occasional drops, being more common on PS5". On top of that, the textures on the PS5 and XSX versions of BF2042 are nearly the same, while it's noted that the "PS5 version is closer to the PC version" while there's lower quality textures on the XSS version of the game.

Battlefield 2042 compared on next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Battlefield 2042 compared on next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC 02 | TweakTown.com

The PC version of Battlefield 2042 was powered by a beefier NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, with DLSS enabled in Quality Mode which would've made the PC version look leagues better than the upscaled console versions of the game.

  • Xbox Series S: 1260p at 60fps with temporal reconstruction rendering
  • PlayStation 5: 2160p at 60fps with temporal reconstruction rendering
  • Xbox Series X: 2160p at 60fps with temporal reconstruction rendering

Battlefield 2042 on the PC "runs with all settings maxed out using DLSS in quality mode with an RTX 3080" while also noting that the PC version has ray tracing for ambient occlusion on NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on November 19, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

