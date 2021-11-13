All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hot Coffee is in every version of San Andreas...it's just turned off

San Andreas' massively controversial Hot Coffee mission and content is in every version of the game...it's just switched off.

Published Sat, Nov 13 2021 1:20 PM CST
Every version of San Andreas contains files, animations, and content from the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game, one modder has said.

Rockstar Games recently pulled the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy remaster from the Rockstar Games PC launcher. The move was made after dataminers discovered lots of files in the source code including cut music tracks, developer notes, and files for San Andreas' Hot Coffee content.

San Andreas' Hot Coffee stirred up massive controversy in the 2000s (Hot Coffee was a mini-game where you had explicit sexual intercourse with a woman, complete with nudity, position changes, and view changes, which earned San Andreas an Adults Only rating before it was censored). Rockstar was sued for allegedly hiding the sex game inside of San Andreas.

Speculation is that San Andreas and the GTA remasters were removed because of Hot Coffee...but the reality is the content is included in all copies of San Andreas from the PS2 era onward. It's just been switched off by developers.

The revelation that Hot Coffee is in the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition isn't damning in of itself--well, not any more damning that it being in every other game--but it being combined with all the other content is apparently enough for Rockstar to yank it from sale and modify source code.

