The environments in the new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster almost looks too good to be true.

Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 1:10 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Nov 10 2021 1:23 PM CST
Rockstar Games has finally put out more GTA trilogy remaster comparison gameplay footage and the results are pretty stunning.

The new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition looks absolutely incredible. Well, parts of the trilogy does, namely the environments, lighting effects, shadows, and all the other atmospherics that are baked into the scenes. Old-school PS2 games have been reborn with modernized upgrades befit of current- and next-gen systems.

GTA trilogy remaster upgrades are almost too good to be true 1 | TweakTown.comGTA trilogy remaster upgrades are almost too good to be true 3 | TweakTown.com
At the same time, the new remastered trilogy upgrades do change the overall tone, look, and feel of the game. GTA III's blurry and dark sequences gave the experience a more foreboding and brooding nature, underlining the dark city streets filled with crime. There are some parts of GTA III that are just dazzling--namely the Times Square area with its mock-Flatiron Building--and Vice City is also a lot brighter than the PS2 days.

GTA trilogy remaster upgrades are almost too good to be true 4 | TweakTown.com

San Andreas looks better in a bunch of different ways, especially during mission sequences, but the definitive yellow glow seems to be gone. The game definitely looks a lot less gritty than it used to all those years ago.

GTA trilogy remaster upgrades are almost too good to be true 2 | TweakTown.com

Then there's the character animations and models. Yeah...these are an acquired taste.

We'll have a better idea of how the trilogy looks when the GTA remaster collection launches tomorrow, November 11, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

