All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

NFTs, crypto and blockchain will radically change games monetization

Hate lootboxes and pay-to-win schemes? NFTs, blockchain, and cryptocurrency will add another layer to games monetization.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 4:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Everyone is getting in on NFTs and blockchain. Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts all want to embrace the new tech, and EA even says it's the future of the games industry. Sadly, it looks like EA might be right.

NFTs, crypto and blockchain will radically change games monetization 45 | TweakTown.com

NFTs, crypto, and blockchain are the latest buzzwords making the rounds right now, but the reality is billion-dollar games giants have been researching this tech for years. EA has its SEED experimental R&D division, and Ubisoft has its own Innovations Lab that has literally made a game called HashCraft that rewards users with crypto the more they play. Back in 2018, I predicted this would ultimately be a new way to monetize games.

Now that looks to be the case. While we don't 100% know how the new digital economies will work, the play-to-earn schemes may revolve around token exchanges that will allow gamers to earn money from playing a game. Think of it like selling your items on Diablo 3's Real Money Auction House, only with an extra step. Your items would be converted into a special in-game crypto token, which is then exchanged for real-world crypto. Game-makers would generate revenue based on each exchange.

This concept was outlined by Tom Henderson, who claims the world's first NFT- and crypto-based FPS is coming in 2023. This game will be free-to-play and is being worked on by top-tier FPS talent for its gameplay loops and mechanics. While Henderson didn't say which developer or publisher is behind the project, it could be Ubisoft.

NFTs would be involved as collectible rewards earned from playing the game. It's unknown if the NFTs can be sold or converted into tokens. Check below for a thread on the content and remember nothing is set in stone.

Buy at Amazon

Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.00
$9.99$16.90$10.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2021 at 4:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.