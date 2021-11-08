NFTs, crypto and blockchain will radically change games monetization

Everyone is getting in on NFTs and blockchain. Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Electronic Arts all want to embrace the new tech, and EA even says it's the future of the games industry. Sadly, it looks like EA might be right.

NFTs, crypto, and blockchain are the latest buzzwords making the rounds right now, but the reality is billion-dollar games giants have been researching this tech for years. EA has its SEED experimental R&D division, and Ubisoft has its own Innovations Lab that has literally made a game called HashCraft that rewards users with crypto the more they play. Back in 2018, I predicted this would ultimately be a new way to monetize games.

Now that looks to be the case. While we don't 100% know how the new digital economies will work, the play-to-earn schemes may revolve around token exchanges that will allow gamers to earn money from playing a game. Think of it like selling your items on Diablo 3's Real Money Auction House, only with an extra step. Your items would be converted into a special in-game crypto token, which is then exchanged for real-world crypto. Game-makers would generate revenue based on each exchange.

This concept was outlined by Tom Henderson, who claims the world's first NFT- and crypto-based FPS is coming in 2023. This game will be free-to-play and is being worked on by top-tier FPS talent for its gameplay loops and mechanics. While Henderson didn't say which developer or publisher is behind the project, it could be Ubisoft.

NFTs would be involved as collectible rewards earned from playing the game. It's unknown if the NFTs can be sold or converted into tokens. Check below for a thread on the content and remember nothing is set in stone.