This Elden Ring spec chart confirms raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X

FromSoftware's new open-world dark fantasy RPG Elden Ring will support raytraced visuals on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 1:03 PM CST
Elden Ring will have raytraced visuals on next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Bandai Namco has confirmed.

This Elden Ring spec chart confirms raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X
A newly released Elden Ring spec sheet confirms the dark fantasy RPG will support raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. RT is only enabled via a post-launch patch and won't be available in the base game without an update.

There's also confirmation that Elden Ring can run up to 4K 60FPS on next-gen consoles, and that the game will have both a Performance and Resolution modes that prioritize in-game graphics and frame rates. Interestingly enough, Elden Ring is apparently capped at 60FPS on PC.

This Elden Ring spec chart confirms raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X

Elden Ring will hit 4K 60FPS in Performance Mode with checkerboard rendering and upscaling to 3840 x 2160p while maintaining a solid 60 frames-per-second. Resolution Mode is locked at 30FPS with native 4K or 1080p resolution.

The game is locked at 30FPS on PS4, PS4 Pro and Xbox One series consoles--even the Xbox One X will hit 30FPS with up to 4K resolution. Likewise, the Xbox Series S resolution maxes out at 1440p.

Bandai Namco is careful to say that last-gen gamers will notice less object and environmental density; things like grass and on-screen foliage will be pared down on PS4 and Xbox One generation hardware.

Elden Ring will release on February 25, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

NEWS SOURCE:service-en.bandainamcoent.eu

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

