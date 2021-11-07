This Elden Ring spec chart confirms raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X

FromSoftware's new open-world dark fantasy RPG Elden Ring will support raytraced visuals on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

A newly released Elden Ring spec sheet confirms the dark fantasy RPG will support raytracing on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. RT is only enabled via a post-launch patch and won't be available in the base game without an update.

There's also confirmation that Elden Ring can run up to 4K 60FPS on next-gen consoles, and that the game will have both a Performance and Resolution modes that prioritize in-game graphics and frame rates. Interestingly enough, Elden Ring is apparently capped at 60FPS on PC.

Elden Ring will hit 4K 60FPS in Performance Mode with checkerboard rendering and upscaling to 3840 x 2160p while maintaining a solid 60 frames-per-second. Resolution Mode is locked at 30FPS with native 4K or 1080p resolution.

The game is locked at 30FPS on PS4, PS4 Pro and Xbox One series consoles--even the Xbox One X will hit 30FPS with up to 4K resolution. Likewise, the Xbox Series S resolution maxes out at 1440p.

Bandai Namco is careful to say that last-gen gamers will notice less object and environmental density; things like grass and on-screen foliage will be pared down on PS4 and Xbox One generation hardware.

Elden Ring will release on February 25, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.