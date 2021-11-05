Halo Infinite's campaign has cosmetic unlocks

343i details season 1: Heroes of Reach, confirms players can earn in-game cosmetics and other items from playing the campaign.

Halo Infinite's season one battle pass is called Heroes of Reach and features armor unlocks from Noble Team including Carter, Emile, Jun, Cat, Jorge, and Noble Six. There's also fiery pauldrons and an explosive helmet to spice things up.

An interesting bit of the announcement is confirmation that gamers can unlock cosmetics by playing Halo Infinite's campaign. No specifics were given and it appears the battle pass is entirely separate from the campaign. We don't know if playing the campaign will give you XP towards the battle pass, or whether or not there are challenges in the campaign itself similar to Halo Reach.

The developers gave the following info about the battle pass:

You can only have one battle pass active at a time, meaning your chosen battle pass is the one gaining experience you earn as you play.

You can switch which battle pass is active whenever you want.

About every quarter of the battle pass will have a legendary cosmetic in it. Legendary-rated cosmetics will be character canon-related or a new type of customization object with special attributes or effects.

Event rewards are separate from the battle pass.

Halo Infinite launches on December 8, 2021 with its season one battle pass, Heroes of Reach, launching the same day.