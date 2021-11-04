AMD has the highest CPU market share its had since 2006, go Ryzen, go!

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's mega-success with its Zen CPU architecture in Ryzen and EPYC processors sees CPU market share hit 24.6%, best since 2006.

Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 10:08 PM CDT
AMD has had success after success, milestone after milestone, and record after record broken with its Zen CPU family of products: Ryzen, Threadripper, and EPYC... now, they've reached a new CPOU market share milestone -- something AMD hasn't been near since the end of 2006.

According to research analyst firm Market Research, AMD now has 24.6% of the CPU market share which is a position the company hasn't been in since Q4 2006... 15 years ago. This is the second-highest CPU market share that AMD has held where in Q4 2006 the company had 25.3% against Intel.

AMD also reached a new all-time high in notebook x86 unit share with 22%, a gain of 1.8% year-over-year. AMD has gone from stride to stride with clawing back large amounts of CPU market share from Intel with its Zen-based Ryzen CPUs for the desktop being a major success with everyone from entry-level users to gamers and enthusiasts.

Need more CPU cores? Well, you've got the Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 16 cores and 32 threads on the AM4 socket, and up to 64 cores and 128 threads with Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. Intel simply cannot compete with this, and haven't for many years which has allowed AMD to come in and scoop up that CPU market share like a hot spoon through ice cream.

  • AMD increased overall x86 unit share by 2.1 points quarter-over-quarter, resulting in share of 24.6 percent.
  • This is is the 2nd highest overall x86 share for the chipmaker, ever. AMD's highest overall x86 share was 25.3% dating back to the fourth quarter of 2006.
  • Notebook x86 unit share, excluding IoT, was 22.0 percent, a new all-time high. This is a gain of 1.8 share points year-over-year.
  • Notebook revenue also hit an all-time high of 16.2 percent in the third quarter of 2021, increasing 1.3 share points Q-Q, and 3.9 share points Y-Y.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

