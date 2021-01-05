AMD dethrones Intel desktop CPU market share, 15 years in the making

AMD has just achieved an incredible feat: the company has dethroned Intel and its desktop CPU market share dominance of 15 years.

The latest results from benchmarking outfit PassMark Software for Q1 2021 see AMD with a commanding 50.8% of the worldwide desktop CPU market share. This has Intel with 49.2% in comparison, with the last time AMD being in this position being all the way back in Q1 2006 -- and even then, the 53.9% market share it had at the time only lasted for 3 months.

Intel absolutely destroys when it comes to the laptop CPU market, with a huge 83.8% market share and AMD in its dust with 16.3% -- but I see in the next couple of years Intel will be pushed off its perch by not just AMD... but the likes of Apple, and others.