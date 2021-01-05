All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD dethrones Intel desktop CPU market share, 15 years in the making

AMD has just achieved an incredible feat: the company has dethroned Intel and its desktop CPU market share dominance of 15 years.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 12:20 AM CST
I can't believe the day has come, but AMD has just dethroned Intel and its desktop CPU market share dominance for the first time in 15 years.

The latest results from benchmarking outfit PassMark Software for Q1 2021 see AMD with a commanding 50.8% of the worldwide desktop CPU market share. This has Intel with 49.2% in comparison, with the last time AMD being in this position being all the way back in Q1 2006 -- and even then, the 53.9% market share it had at the time only lasted for 3 months.

Intel absolutely destroys when it comes to the laptop CPU market, with a huge 83.8% market share and AMD in its dust with 16.3% -- but I see in the next couple of years Intel will be pushed off its perch by not just AMD... but the likes of Apple, and others.

