This is probably what Meta's Project Cambria looks like

The next headset from Meta will be a high-end device and these renderings of leaked textures show you what it probably looks like.

Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 11:00 PM CDT
Last week, a hobbyist researcher with a small YouTube channel called Basti564 uncovered a set of textures for a new Oculus headset. Over the weekend, Basti564 compiled the surfaces into a 3D model and published images and a video of their findings.

During the Facebook Connect conference, the company now known as Meta talked about an advanced headset that it's currently preparing to launch next year. The new headset, dubbed Project Cambria, is a high-end VR headset compatible with the Quest ecosystem and brings new features to the mix.

Project Cambria will have face-tracking, eye tracking, high-resolution displays, compact "pancake-style" lenses, and as previously leaked images revealed, it will have a docking station for charging. The rendered 3D model also shows that Project Cambria will have a compact faceplate and a sleek, built-in head strap that resembles the "ball-cap" design of the Hololens 2.

The rendering shows forehead and rear cushions that appear to be made of a moisture-resistant material like you find on the PSVR headset. However, that's hard to confirm from the clunky composite of the texture components.

The leak also included the controller textures, which have also been rendered into a 3D model. The controller textures match the design of previously leaked images. They don't include a tracking halo, like existing and past Oculus Touch controllers. These new controllers have cameras in them to track their own spatial positioning. In the render, you can see one of the camera positions next to the trigger button.

There seems to be a leaky faucet over at Meta, so we're always looking for more information on Project Cambria.

