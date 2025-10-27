Can't afford an NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU? Then you can get the next best thing - an RTX 5090 coaster

What do you mean the next best thing is an RTX 5080? Not if you want something to keep your pristine oak desk from being blighted by coffee cup rings.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5090 is beyond the budget of most gamers, but at least you can now get a replica of its PCB as a drinks coaster. Small consolation? Perhaps, and you'll also need a 3D printer to realize the project, but it looks pretty nifty, it must be said.

NVIDIA's Blackwell flagship is well out of reach for most people in terms of its colossal asking price, and the closest thing the majority of PC gamers might come to owning the mighty RTX 5090 graphics card is a drink coaster.

How so? Well, this is limited to another niche set of tech enthusiasts, admittedly, but VideoCardz spotted a 3D printer design for a coffee (or tea, or other preferred beverage) coaster.

A 3D printer project for a coaster which is an authentic replica of the main PCB from the RTX 5090 (Image Credit: jq910)

It's a replica of the main printed circuit board inside NVIDIA's RTX 5090, with all the components in the correct places - and it does look rather nifty.

The model in question was created by jq910 and is available to download via Printables for those who want to 3D print their very own Blackwell coaster.

If the project proves popular - which is entirely possible now the broader media is catching wind of it - we may see other popular GPUs immortalized in coaster form. Or we may not...

At any rate, if nothing else it looks like this has been a good excuse for the denizens of the internet to crack jokes along the lines of: if you have an actual RTX 5090, it won't be long before its central chip ends up being no good for anything but coaster duties, either. (Disclaimer: I wouldn't dream of condoning such attempts at humor).

In other recent NVIDIA news, it looks like the much-anticipated N1X and N1 CPUs from Team Green won't creep out early next year, and instead we're most probably looking at a Computex 2026 launch.