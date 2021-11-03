All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales hit 39 million with strong Q2 monetization

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now hit 39 million sales across digital and physical, and Red Dead Online delivers strong earnings.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 5:45 PM CDT
Red Dead Redemption 2 reaches a new sales milestone of nearly 40 million copies sold to date.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales hit 39 million with strong Q2 monetization 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Take-Two Interactive confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 39 million units worldwide across digital and physical channels on consoles and PC.

The sequel now makes up 63% of total Red Dead franchise revenues with the original Red Dead Redemption making up 37% (23 million copies). This mix could skew as reports say a RDR1 remaster is currently in development at Rockstar.

Red Dead Online is performing solidly. The online mode was the fourth main driver for net bookings and the third highest driver for recurrent consumer spending for Q2'22. The publisher also notes that Red Dead Online had an 26% increase in active players and a 29% boost in new user acquisition (new people who played the mode). Spending on in-game microtransactions was "notably above expectations," Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says.

Rockstar Games will continue delivering RDO content over time, the publisher confirms.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales hit 39 million with strong Q2 monetization 4 | TweakTown.com
Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4

