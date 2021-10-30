All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI: there are 2 die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake desktop CPUs

MSI confirms that there are 2 different die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake-S desktop CPUs, things will be clearer in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 11:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has revealed quite a lot of interesting factoids on Intel's new Alder Lake platform, including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 teases -- but now the company has revealed there are not 1 but 2 different dies of Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-S" desktop CPUs.

MSI: there are 2 die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake desktop CPUs 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

During its recent Innovation Event, Intel confirmed there are at least 60 different SKUs of their Alder Lake silicon in the works, and then during the MSI Insider stream the company confirmed that desktop Intel Alder Lake CPUs actually ship in 2 different variants.

The first is with 8 Golden Cove and 8 Gracemont CPU cores -- while another ships with just 6 Golden Cove CPU cores. Intel uses the Golden Cove CPU cores as its Performance cores (or P-core) while the Gracemont CPU cores are the Efficient CPU cores (E-cores). Intel hasn't used the 6P+0E die just yet and should arrive in early 2022 when we see Intel fill out its Alder Lake family of CPUs (non-K Cores series CPUs, as well as Pentium CPUs).

MSI: there are 2 die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake desktop CPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
MSI: there are 2 die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake desktop CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
MSI: there are 2 die variants of Intel's new Alder Lake desktop CPUs 04 | TweakTown.com

There are different die sizes of course, with the 8+8 variant being 215mm2 while the 6+0 measures in at 163mm -- this is a big difference, with MSI staff noting that this smaller die didn't have its Efficient Cores enabled. VideoCardz also notes that these 2 different Alder Lake dies won't be the only variants Intel make, as there are 6+8 and 2+8 mobile SKUs coming in the form of Alder Lake-P, and Alder Lake-M, in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi Gaming

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£400.38
£400.38£400.38£472.07
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2021 at 10:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.